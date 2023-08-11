Heisz Leslie Stone Sells 3,303 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,303 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $260,507.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,912.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.26. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $105.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of several research reports. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

