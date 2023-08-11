Heisz Leslie Stone Sells 3,303 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,303 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $260,507.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,912.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance
Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.26. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $105.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Edwards Lifesciences
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Edwards Lifesciences
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Is It Time To Get Into the FREY: FREYR Battery
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Machine Learning Stocks You Won’t Want to Miss
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Recession-Ready: 3 Stocks To Consider For Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.