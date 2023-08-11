Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Announces Earnings Results

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:HL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,994,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,567,935. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. National Bankshares set a $7.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hecla Mining

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 471,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.