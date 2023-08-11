Heart Test Laboratories (HSCS) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Heart Test Laboratories to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heart Test Laboratories and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00 Heart Test Laboratories Competitors 346 1117 2333 90 2.56

Profitability

Heart Test Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $3.15, suggesting a potential upside of 266.24%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 112.31%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A -644.85% -148.59% Heart Test Laboratories Competitors -207.38% -132.16% -24.49%

Volatility and Risk

Heart Test Laboratories has a beta of 3.92, indicating that its share price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heart Test Laboratories’ rivals have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories N/A -$6.35 million -1.05 Heart Test Laboratories Competitors $1.24 billion $98.82 million 44.39

Heart Test Laboratories’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories. Heart Test Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Heart Test Laboratories rivals beat Heart Test Laboratories on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

