Head-To-Head Contrast: Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) & System1 (NYSE:SST)

System1 (NYSE:SST) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.6% of System1 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of System1 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares System1 and Aurora Mobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio System1 $826.65 million 0.25 -$373.46 million N/A N/A Aurora Mobile $47.67 million 0.56 -$15.51 million ($0.13) -1.71

Analyst Recommendations

Aurora Mobile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than System1.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for System1 and Aurora Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score System1 1 0 2 0 2.33 Aurora Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

System1 currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 234.82%. Given System1’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe System1 is more favorable than Aurora Mobile.

Profitability

This table compares System1 and Aurora Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets System1 -16.46% -25.95% -11.48% Aurora Mobile -29.68% -44.60% -14.92%

Risk & Volatility

System1 has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Mobile has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

System1 beats Aurora Mobile on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About System1

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation software that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers. In addition, the company sells security software solutions comprising antivirus, adblock, and safe browsing software as a service subscription consisting of real-time antivirus protection, safe browsing, adblocking, blocking of malicious websites, and data breach monitoring to end-user customers, as well as provides additional add-on services. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations. It also provides financial risk management solutions to assist financial institutions, licensed lenders, and credit card companies in making informed lending and credit decisions; and location-based intelligence solutions to help retailers and other traditional brick-and-mortar industries, such as real estate developers, track and analyze foot traffic, conduct targeted marketing, and make more informed and impactful operating decisions, such as site selection. In addition, the company offers targeted marketing solutions to help advertisers to target the right audience with the right content at the right time; application programming interfaces that create connectivity and automate the process of message exchange between the mobile apps and its backend network; an interactive web-based service dashboard that allows app developers to utilize and monitor its services through controls on an ongoing basis; and value added services, such as Advertisement SAAS, a data management platform service, which provides tagged and de-identified population data package; JG Alliance, an integrated marketing campaign services to advertising customers; and AD Mediation Platform to help mobile app developers access other mainstream advertising platforms. It primarily serves mobile app developers in a range of industries, such as media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

