HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.80 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on URG. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Ur-Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Ur-Energy to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of URG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,079. Ur-Energy has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 8.92. The firm has a market cap of $311.06 million, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 62,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $64,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 288,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,206.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 413.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

