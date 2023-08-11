HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST)

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Up 5.5 %

TPST stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.83. Tempest Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $4.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. As a group, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tempest Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.