HC Wainwright Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.61). The consensus estimate for Fate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.30 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.14% and a negative net margin of 177.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 95.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $25,029.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,128 shares of company stock valued at $65,450. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 413.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $180,000.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

