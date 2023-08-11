HC Wainwright Boosts XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Price Target to $74.00

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 353.99% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for XOMA’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on XOMA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get XOMA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOMA

XOMA Stock Performance

NASDAQ XOMA opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04. XOMA has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $186.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.82.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a negative net margin of 663.07%. Equities analysts expect that XOMA will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at XOMA

In other news, CIO Bradley Sitko acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $25,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,955. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,818 shares of company stock worth $119,154 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,633,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in XOMA by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,703 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 393.5% in the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 318,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 253,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in XOMA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in XOMA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

(Get Free Report)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.