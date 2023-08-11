HC Wainwright Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Caribou Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.78) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.83). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 780.23% and a negative return on equity of 37.93%.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of CRBU traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 209,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,705. The firm has a market cap of $427.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBU. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 22.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 2,754.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 497,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 73,427 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 311.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 23,472 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

