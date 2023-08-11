Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.47

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.47 and last traded at $53.84, with a volume of 12144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial raised shares of Hawkins from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawkins from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Hawkins Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.25.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $251.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $242.00 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 18.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawkins

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hawkins during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,272,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hawkins by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 177,318 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Hawkins by 26,066.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 167,089 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hawkins by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 266,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 129,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Hawkins during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

(Get Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Stories

