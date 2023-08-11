Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share on Monday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hargreaves Services Trading Down 1.2 %

HSP stock opened at GBX 479.38 ($6.13) on Friday. Hargreaves Services has a 12-month low of GBX 305.55 ($3.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 518 ($6.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 421.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 420.86. The stock has a market cap of £156.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Hargreaves Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Hargreaves Services news, insider Nicholas Mills bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 390 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($49,840.26). Company insiders own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides materials handling, mechanical and electrical contracting, logistics, and major earthmoving services for energy, environmental, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste services; logistics services; and mining and quarrying services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.