GXChain Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 11th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $22.72 million and approximately $2,152.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001902 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000985 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002537 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

