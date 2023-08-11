Grove Price Up 34.6% Over Last Week (GVR)

Grove (GVR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 11th. Grove has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $1,416.97 worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grove has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar. One Grove token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grove Token Profile

Grove was first traded on March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grove is www.grovetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Grove

According to CryptoCompare, “The GroveCoin ($GRV) itself is the native token of a ‘Proof-of-Stake’ Blockchain of the same name. This token supply protocol is counter to the environmentally harmful ‘Proof-of-Work’ mining approach. The GroveCoin blockchain facilitates an entire ecosystem of digital finance utilities, as well as allowing other projects to develop on the same network. A portion of GroveBusiness profits go to burning the Coin supply, ensuring ongoing value to holders.”

