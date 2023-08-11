Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $5.45 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 953,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,313,000 after purchasing an additional 254,505 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $443.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,437. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $373.80 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.