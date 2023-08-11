Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,169 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,463,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,758,241. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.