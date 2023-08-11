Griffin Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 33.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,767.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $76.32. 1,847,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,419. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.