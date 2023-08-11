Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 995 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.2% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HON traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.67. 2,699,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,723. The firm has a market cap of $126.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.81.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

