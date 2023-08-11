Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,726 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 470.8% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,484,353 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.22. 1,873,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,916. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.71 and its 200-day moving average is $236.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $293.88. The stock has a market cap of $145.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.25 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.