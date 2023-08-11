Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,959 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,417,000 after acquiring an additional 290,199 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 326,637 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 298,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,649 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,251,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IEP shares. TheStreet cut Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Icahn Enterprises from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of IEP stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $55.16.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.94). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Equities analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Icahn Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.10%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -310.08%.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.