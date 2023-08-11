Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,936 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Greif by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 90.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Greif by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Greif by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Greif from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of Greif stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.74. 548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,245. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

In other Greif news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $101,471.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,444.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $205,593.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,621,311.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $101,471.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,444.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

