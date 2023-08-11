Greenlane (GNLN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.20) per share for the quarter.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($6.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($11.80) by $5.40. The business had revenue of $23.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 96.63% and a negative return on equity of 95.25%. On average, analysts expect Greenlane to post $-15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Greenlane

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Greenlane by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 71,105 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 950.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 478,603 shares during the period.

About Greenlane

(Get Free Report)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.