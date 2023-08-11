GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. GreenFirst Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of C$111.63 million for the quarter.
TSE GFP opened at C$1.16 on Friday. GreenFirst Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$1.02 and a twelve month high of C$1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$205.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.35.
