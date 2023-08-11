GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. GreenFirst Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of C$111.63 million for the quarter.

GreenFirst Forest Products Price Performance

TSE GFP opened at C$1.16 on Friday. GreenFirst Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$1.02 and a twelve month high of C$1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$205.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.35.

Get GreenFirst Forest Products alerts:

About GreenFirst Forest Products

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

Receive News & Ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.