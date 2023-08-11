Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Barclays

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins set a C$39.00 target price on Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GWO

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$39.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$38.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$27.99 and a 1 year high of C$40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 42.86 and a quick ratio of 22.18.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$12.36 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.5747748 earnings per share for the current year.

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total transaction of C$2,391,204.58. Corporate insiders own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.