Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at CIBC

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Desjardins set a C$39.00 price target on Great-West Lifeco in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of GWO opened at C$39.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 42.86. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$27.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.52. The firm has a market cap of C$37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$12.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.5747748 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.20%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,325 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total transaction of C$2,391,204.58. Company insiders own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

