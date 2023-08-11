Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down to $10.45

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.45, but opened at $9.60. Gray Television shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 111 shares traded.
Gray Television Stock Down 5.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter.
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
