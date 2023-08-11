GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Shares of GoodRx stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $7.91. 2,431,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,024. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. GoodRx had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GoodRx by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in GoodRx by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in GoodRx by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 21,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GoodRx by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after buying an additional 60,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. 34.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

