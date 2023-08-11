Goldstein Advisors LLC Purchases 16,831 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,831 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,128,140,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 461.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.82. The stock had a trading volume of 540,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,591. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.88.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

