Goldstein Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance
IJJ traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.74. The company had a trading volume of 253,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,278. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.33 and a 200-day moving average of $105.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $116.78.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
