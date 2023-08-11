Goldstein Advisors LLC Has $10.45 Million Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 152,335 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $10,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 153,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,297 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 51,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,527,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,174. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $18.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

