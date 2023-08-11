Goldstein Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Goldstein Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $448.33. 4,508,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,106,254. The company has a market cap of $346.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $444.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.