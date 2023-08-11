Goldstein Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $281.47. 704,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,568. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $281.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.