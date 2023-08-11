Goldstein Advisors LLC Buys 169 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after buying an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $125,005,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.00.

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.10. 2,348,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,169. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.98 and a 200 day moving average of $171.56.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

