Goldstein Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.86. 739,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,127. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

