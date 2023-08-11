Goldstein Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,574,000 after acquiring an additional 38,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,533,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,889,000 after acquiring an additional 491,933 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,714,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,096,000 after buying an additional 98,915 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 613,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,069,000 after purchasing an additional 61,336 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DSI traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.81. 85,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,645. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $87.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.