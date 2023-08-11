goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.96

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.96 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$133.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 34.61, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.76. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$87.00 and a 12 month high of C$144.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$116.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$112.20. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.99 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$283.57 million. goeasy had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 20.02%. As a group, analysts predict that goeasy will post 13.9771491 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$150.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$150.14.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

