Goal Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 1,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 7,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Goal Acquisitions Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 40.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000.

About Goal Acquisitions

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Goal Acquisitions Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

