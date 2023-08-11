GMT Capital Corp Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 406,800 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,472,000. Expedia Group accounts for about 1.5% of GMT Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. GMT Capital Corp owned about 0.27% of Expedia Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,126 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Expedia Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,093 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.58.

Expedia Group stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,840,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,362. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

