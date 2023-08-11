GMT Capital Corp Sells 15,600 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

GMT Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $511,000. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on APO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.79.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.39. 2,047,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,254. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $87.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $2,788,101.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,740,382 shares in the company, valued at $447,347,969.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,117,501 shares of company stock valued at $74,392,867. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

