GMT Capital Corp Makes New Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 435,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,814,000 after buying an additional 3,565,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,745,000 after buying an additional 2,128,406 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,478,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,169,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,737,000. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,744,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,168,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

