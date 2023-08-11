GMT Capital Corp Makes New Investment in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. GMT Capital Corp owned 0.17% of Nano-X Imaging as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NNOX. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 404,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Nano-X Imaging from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NNOX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. 1,084,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,381. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $553.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.49. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 40.85% and a negative net margin of 1,034.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Nano-X Imaging

(Free Report)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.