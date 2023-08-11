GMT Capital Corp Has $168.88 Million Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,308,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656,600 shares during the period. Travel + Leisure makes up 6.6% of GMT Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. GMT Capital Corp owned about 5.65% of Travel + Leisure worth $168,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $706,729.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.15. The stock had a trading volume of 530,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,895. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average is $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $48.12.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

TNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

