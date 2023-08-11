GMT Capital Corp Buys Shares of 98,400 Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 98,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canaan by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,386,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,948,000 after acquiring an additional 252,678 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Canaan by 49.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,894,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,717,000 after acquiring an additional 954,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Canaan by 26.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 532,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Canaan by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 233,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Canaan by 40.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,021,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 293,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

CAN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. 2,201,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,388. Canaan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $458.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 3.23.

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $55.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 9.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canaan Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

