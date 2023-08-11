GMT Capital Corp Buys Shares of 27,476 Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN)

GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. GMT Capital Corp owned about 0.15% of Capstone Green Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 84,526 shares during the period. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Capstone Green Energy Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGRN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 34,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,386. Capstone Green Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbines, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration combined heat and power (CHP), integrated CHP, and combined cooling, heat, and power, as well as renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.