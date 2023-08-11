GMT Capital Corp Buys Shares of 1,408,697 Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,408,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,000. GMT Capital Corp owned 2.65% of Annexon at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 630.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annexon

In other Annexon news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,701,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,145,102.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANNX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Annexon from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Annexon from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Annexon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annexon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Annexon Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 172,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.60. Annexon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

See Also

