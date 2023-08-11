GMT Capital Corp Buys Shares of 119,758 Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS)

GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 119,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000. GMT Capital Corp owned 0.13% of Hammerhead Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

HHRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hammerhead Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHRS traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,408. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hammerhead Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30.

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.37 million during the quarter.

Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

