GMT Capital Corp Buys New Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,214,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000,000. United Airlines comprises about 3.8% of GMT Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. GMT Capital Corp owned about 0.68% of United Airlines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 16.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in United Airlines by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $52.26. 4,062,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,629,068. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.41.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on UAL. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

Read Our Latest Report on United Airlines

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.