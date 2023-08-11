GMT Capital Corp Buys 83,800 Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

GMT Capital Corp increased its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,083,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,800 shares during the quarter. GMT Capital Corp owned 6.11% of NewAmsterdam Pharma worth $14,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,823,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,600,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,800,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAMS traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $10.89. 2,571,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,737. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.