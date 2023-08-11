Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.88. Approximately 23,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 562% from the average daily volume of 3,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3047 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

