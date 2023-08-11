GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.132 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

GeoPark has raised its dividend by an average of 116.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. GeoPark has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GeoPark to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

GeoPark Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:GPRK traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $10.18. 15,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.51. GeoPark has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered GeoPark from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoPark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in GeoPark by 1,147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in GeoPark by 18,034.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoPark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

Featured Stories

