Geoffrey Richard Carter Purchases 100 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £149 ($190.42).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 106 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £150.52 ($192.36).

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance

LON SBRE opened at GBX 149.46 ($1.91) on Friday. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 81.90 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 152 ($1.94). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 135.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of £373.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,775.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.23.

Sabre Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17,500.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBRE. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sabre Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 93 ($1.19) to GBX 153 ($1.96) in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.11) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

