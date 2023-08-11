Geoffrey Richard Carter Purchases 100 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £149 ($190.42).
Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 13th, Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 106 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £150.52 ($192.36).
Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance
LON SBRE opened at GBX 149.46 ($1.91) on Friday. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 81.90 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 152 ($1.94). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 135.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of £373.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,775.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.23.
Sabre Insurance Group Cuts Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBRE. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sabre Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 93 ($1.19) to GBX 153 ($1.96) in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.11) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBRE
About Sabre Insurance Group
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sabre Insurance Group
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Is It Time To Get Into the FREY: FREYR Battery
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Machine Learning Stocks You Won’t Want to Miss
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Recession-Ready: 3 Stocks To Consider For Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.